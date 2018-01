Pope heads to Chile (2)

Rome, January 15 - Pope Francis is on his way to Chile. An Alitalia Boeing 777-200 ER took off from Rome's Fiumincino-Leonardo da Vinci airport with the pope on board at 8:55 on Monday. The Argentine pontiff is set to arrive in Santiago after a flight of almost 16 hours at 20:10 local time, just after midnight in Italy. The one-week visit, the 22nd trip abroad of Francis's papacy and the sixth involving Latin America, will also take in Peru.