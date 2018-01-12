2 Hera workers nabbed in graft probe (2)

Ravenna

'Demanded cash from companies'

Ravenna, January 12 - Two office workers at Bologna-based multi-utilities company Hera were arrested Friday for allegedly demanding money from companies subcontracting work with the group. Police said they asked for money from companies they were supposed to monitoring for their performance in supplying public services. Hera (Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente, Energy Resource Environment Holdings) operates in the distribution of gas, water, energy, and waste disposal in the provinces of Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, and in some municipalities of Florence and Ancona. Hera said in a statement that it had "nothing to do" with the probe. It said the workers implicated had been suspended. When it was first informed of the probe in March 2016 it filed suit to be the injured party, the company said. photo: A Herambiente plant at Ravenna

