LeU running alone in Lombardy with Rosati (2)

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - Leftwing group Free and Equal (LeU) on Friday decided to run alone in Lombardy regional elections and voted for regional councillor Onoroio Rosati as its governor candidate. There was a standing ovation from LeU's regional assembly. There had been talk of LeU teaming up with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in Lombardy, as well as Lazio. regional elections in the two regions take place March 4, the same day as the general election. photo: LeU leader Pietro Grasso
