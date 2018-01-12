Rome

FCA to put 1 bn into Michigan plant to bring pickups back

Ram Heavy Duty pickup production to return from Mexico

Ram Heavy Duty pickup production to return from Mexico

Rome, January 12 - Fiat Chrsyler Automobiles said Thursday it was set to invest over one billion dollars in its plant at Warren in Michigan, where it will move from Mexico the production of the next generation of Ram Heavy Duty pickups. The company said the move will add 2,500 jobs in Metro Detroit by 2020, when the plant retooling is completed. It also said it would give 60,000 US workers a 2,000-dollar bonus, also thanks to President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

