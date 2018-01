Those who say stop migrants 'selling smoke' -Gentiloni (3)

Turin, January 12 - Those who say migrant flows can be stopped are "selling smoke", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. Speaking to young people in Turin, he said "to be safer and more secure, it's no use putting up walls, but you have to find a new form of reception". He said "those who want to sell the possibility, over the coming weeks (of election campaign), of eliminating migrant flows, are selling smoke, those who sow obsessions sow hatred." Gentiloni said "the issue is how to manage flows, because our country will need these people".