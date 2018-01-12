Prosecutors request T.Renzi CONSIP probe extension (3)

Rome, January 12 - Rome prosecutors have requested a six-month extension for a probe into the father of ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, over alleged wrongdoing related to civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Friday. Tiziano Renzi is being probed for alleged influence-peddling in the case. In all, sources said, the extension has ben asked for 11 people. They also include Carabinieri Commander-in-Chief General Tullio Del Sette, and the former commander of the Tuscany Carabinieri, Emanuele Saltalamacchia. Earlier, sources said the same extension had been asked for Sports Minister Luca Lotti, for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni there was a probe into the agency. An extension was also asked for the businessman at the centre of the prone, suspected of paying CONSIP a large bribe, Alfredo Romeo. Others for whom an extension was asked include: businessman Carlo Russo, a former MP in ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's now-defunct People of Freedom (PdL) party; former PdL MP and ex-Romeo consultant Italo Bocchino; Grandi Stazioni CEO Silvio Gizzi; former CONSIP managers Domenico Casalino, Luigi Ferrara and Francesco Licci; and the president of Pubbliacqua, a Florence municipally controlled water utility, Filippo Vannoni.