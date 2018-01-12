Rome

Gentiloni shd stick to premier, not campaign - M5S (3)

'Disgraceful' comments on allegedly inefficient Rome govt

Gentiloni shd stick to premier, not campaign - M5S (3)

Rome, January 12 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni should stick to his job as prime minister and not engage in the electoral campaign ahead of the March 4 general election, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said after the premier appeared to criticise M5S Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration Friday. Earlier, Gentiloni suggested the Raggi city government had not been operating at "maximum efficiency" in facing a string of woes. M5S Rome Council Whip Paolo Ferrara said on Facebook: "Gentiloni should stick to being premier, not (taking part in) the election campaign. "Their (Gentiloni's Democratic Party, PD) efficiency in governing is the 13 billion euros of debt (Raggi) inherited. "Gentiloni's statements are disgraceful." "The efficiency he talks about is by chance that shown in the past decades by PD governments? "The efficiency that led Rome to have 13 billion euros in debt? "The premier should stop waging an electoral campaign. "Indeed, he shouldn't waste time and should appoint a debt commissioner for Rome" photo: Mayor Raggi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Una “grosse koalition” con la ’ndrangheta

Una “grosse koalition”
con la ’ndrangheta

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33