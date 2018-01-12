Give Bossi money back say judges (3)

Milan, January 12 - Money seized from former Northern League leader Umberto Bossi after an electoral reimbursement fraud conviction must be returned to him, Milan judges said Friday. They said only a fifth of his pension form the European Parliament, from his time as MEP, could lawfully be confiscated from the former firebrand leader of the ex-secessionist party, now renamed simply the League. The sentence came after an appeal by Bossi's lawyer. Magistrates had started freezing Bossi's assets after the conviction alongside former League treasurer Francesco Belsito. On July 24 this year a judge sentenced Bossi to two years and six months in jail following a trial over 56 million euros in fraud against the State. Former League treasurer Belsito was sentenced to four years and 10 months. The judge also ordered the confiscation of 48 million euros from the Northern League. Bossi and Belsito were found guilty of irregularities in documentation to obtain reimbursements for the League's electoral spending. The trial found State funds were used by the Bossi family for personal expenses.