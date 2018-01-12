Pirozzi says not quitting Lazio race (3)

Rome, January 12 - Sergio Pirozzi, mayor of earthquake-hit Lazio village of Amatrice, said Friday he was not quitting the race to be the centre right's candidate for governor of Lazio in a May 4 election. "I'm not quitting, don't believe fake news," he told supporters in a video posted on social media. "We are here and we will work for Lazio and for you. Don't fall for jokes". Pirozzi had been reported as pulling out of the candidacy race after centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and three-time former premier Silvio Berlusconi reportedly said he favoured FI heavyweight Maurizio Gasparri to be their candidate. In the video, Pirozzi pretended to dismantle his electoral committee, taking down plaques and filling up boxes. The the scene changes and Pirozzi stops the operation.