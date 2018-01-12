Rome

Grillo in fresh judicial challenge (3)

From self-styled 'M5S association'

Grillo in fresh judicial challenge (3)

Rome, January 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo faced a fresh legal challenge Friday from an association saying it was the "first" M5S association. The self-styled Committee for the Defence of the Rights of the M5S Association, represented by lawyer Lorenzo Borrè, filed to sue comedian Grillo in a Genoa court. Three days ago the association asked that a trustee to be named to represent the first M5S association, dating back to 2009, to protect its interests. The suit claims that Grillo, by approving the constitution of the third M5S association in December, also granting it the party symbol, is in conflict of interest in defending the rights of the first associates, judicial sources said. Grillo, a professional stand-up, founded the M5S in 2009. He has recently taken a step back from helping lead it. The M5S's leader and premier candidate for the March 4 general election is Luigi Di Maio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Una “grosse koalition” con la ’ndrangheta

Una “grosse koalition”
con la ’ndrangheta

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33