Grillo in fresh judicial challenge (3)

Rome, January 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo faced a fresh legal challenge Friday from an association saying it was the "first" M5S association. The self-styled Committee for the Defence of the Rights of the M5S Association, represented by lawyer Lorenzo Borrè, filed to sue comedian Grillo in a Genoa court. Three days ago the association asked that a trustee to be named to represent the first M5S association, dating back to 2009, to protect its interests. The suit claims that Grillo, by approving the constitution of the third M5S association in December, also granting it the party symbol, is in conflict of interest in defending the rights of the first associates, judicial sources said. Grillo, a professional stand-up, founded the M5S in 2009. He has recently taken a step back from helping lead it. The M5S's leader and premier candidate for the March 4 general election is Luigi Di Maio.