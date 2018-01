Prosecutors request Lotti CONSIP probe extension (2)

Rome, January 12 - Rome prosecutors have requested a six-month extension for a probe into Sports Minister Luca Lotti over alleged wrongdoing related to civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Friday. The minister is under investigation for alleged aiding and abetting and violation of judicial secrecy. Lotti is suspected of allegedly tipping off CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni about a probe into alleged corruption regarding agency contracts. The father of ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, is being probed for alleged influence-peddling in the case.