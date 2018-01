2 Hera workers nabbed in graft probe

Ravenna, January 12 - Two office workers at Bologna-based multi-utilities company Hera were arrested Friday for allegedly demanding money from companies subcontracting work with the group. Police said they asked for money from companies they were supposed to monitoring for their performance in supplying public services. Hera (Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente, Energy Resource Environment Holdings) operates in the distribution of gas, water, energy, and waste disposal in the provinces of Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, and in some municipalities of Florence and Ancona. photo: A Herambiente plant at Ravenna