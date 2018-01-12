Rome

Govt there for Rome despite suspicions - Gentiloni

Collaboration essential says PM

Govt there for Rome despite suspicions - Gentiloni

Rome, January 12 - The government "is there for" Rome and the central government is working with the municipal administration despite "suspicions", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "We are the government and we can only have a spirit of collaboration on Rome even though this time the help was greeted by suspicious reluctance," he said. He said the government "appreciates the effort to give the city a long-term approach and urges everyone to have for Rome the universal ambition that this city deserves". Rome is in the midst of a trash crisis, the latest in a string of woes to hit the administration led by Mayor Virginia Raggi. It has also been hit by appointments probes, poor public transport and urban blight. Gentiloni went on to say that Raggi's administration had not shown "maximum efficiency".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Una “grosse koalition” con la ’ndrangheta

Una “grosse koalition”
con la ’ndrangheta

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

"L'operazione Stige conferma le collusioni delle cosche"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33