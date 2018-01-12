Govt there for Rome despite suspicions - Gentiloni

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - The government "is there for" Rome and the central government is working with the municipal administration despite "suspicions", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "We are the government and we can only have a spirit of collaboration on Rome even though this time the help was greeted by suspicious reluctance," he said. He said the government "appreciates the effort to give the city a long-term approach and urges everyone to have for Rome the universal ambition that this city deserves". Rome is in the midst of a trash crisis, the latest in a string of woes to hit the administration led by Mayor Virginia Raggi. It has also been hit by appointments probes, poor public transport and urban blight. Gentiloni went on to say that Raggi's administration had not shown "maximum efficiency".
