Skiing: Fill wins combined World Cup (2)

Wengen, January 12 - Italian Alpine skier Peter Fill secured the season's combined World Cup title on Friday with third place at the event in Wengen, Switzerland. Fill, 35, is a downhill specialist and won the World Cup in that discipline in 2016 and 2017. France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet won the combined event in Wengen ahead of Russia's Pavel Trikhichev. Italy's Dominik Paris was fifth.