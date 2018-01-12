Govt 'exists' for Rome despite suspicions - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, January 12 - The government "exists" for Rome and the central government is working with the municipal administration despite "suspicions", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "We are the government and we can only have a spirit of collaboration on Rome even though this time the help was greeted by suspicious reluctance," he said. He said the government "appreciates the effort to give the city a long-term approach and urges everyone to have for Rome the universal ambition that this city deserves". Rome is in the midts of a trash crisis, the latest in a string woes to hit the administration led by Mayor Virginia Raggi.