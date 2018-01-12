Spanish royals to unveil new S.Maria Maggiore LED lighting

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - The Vatican will unveil new LED lighting for Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore (St Mary Major) basilica next Friday with Spanish royals Juan Carlos and Sofia presiding, the Holy See said Friday. The lighting "combines advanced tchnology with respect for the environment and will save 80% in costs," said the Governatorate of the Vatican City State. The king and queen will cut the ribbon on the lighting at 17:00. The basilica is the largest church in Rome devoted to Mary.
