Florence

Undercover, The Soloist ring down curtain on 93rd edition

Florence, January 12 - Japanese designers for Undercover and The Soloist helped wrap up the Pitti Uomo men's fashion shows Friday with "agender Samurai" stylings. A giant monolith recalling 2001: A Space Odyssey decorated the stage for the show. References to a postamic war also littered the stage. Undercover showed 50 plisse' samurai outfits, hoodies with Human Error emblazoned on them and built-up outfits shielding the face from space radiation. The story of Undercover designer Jun Takahashi and The Soloist designer Takahiro Mthashita is one of long friendship and collaboration leading to a made in Tokyo street-punk style, filled with musical and cinematic references. This year's edition was the 93rd Pitti Uomo.

