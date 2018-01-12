Attacks on Chile churches agst pope's visit (3)

Rome, January 12 - At least four bomb attacks were made Friday on churches in Chilean capital Santiago in protests against Pope Francis's visit to the South American country January 15-18, local media reported, citing police sources. In three of the attacks the churches suffered damage, to their doors and facades in particular, while the fourth attack was thwarted by police, the media said. In one of the firebomb attacks, on the church of Santa Isabel de Hungría near the central station, the attackers left a note saying "freedom for all political prisoners, Wallmapu (Mapuche territory) free, autonomy and resistance. "Pope Francis, the next bombs will (explode) under your robes". At Recoleta, another attack struck the Emanuel Chapel, where a bomb broke a door and some windows. Chilean Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy arrived on the scene and condemned violence in a country where he said there was freedom of expression. At Penalolen, at the Cristo Vencedor Chapel, a bomb did not cause major damage. Finally, at the Cristo Pobre shrine, police said they had "neutralised" a rubbish bin apparently full of fuel. The government said it would sue all the authors of the attacks. Francis is expected to face protests in Chile, especially against the appointment of a bishop who allegedly shielded the country's most notorious clerical sexual predator.