Meloni posts pic of pig in Rome trash

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - Italian rightist leader Giorgia Meloni on Thursday posted a picture of a pig in Rome trash amid a city-wide rubbish emergency. "The image of Rome, capital of Italy and Europe, the failure of the Raggi administration is by now well-known to all, expect the M5S, which instead of solving the trash problem continues to blame previous administrators"," said the leader of the small nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. There have previously been social-media posts of wild boars among Rome's rubbish.
