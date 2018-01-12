Rome

Zeffirelli's son denies harassment claim (2)

US actor Schaech says molested on set of film in 1993

Zeffirelli's son denies harassment claim (2)

Rome, January 12 - Franco Zeffirelli'son has denied a US TV actor's claim the Oscar-nominated Italian director molested him on the set of his 1993 film 'Storia di una capinera' (The Sparrow). Johnathon Schaech, star of Ray Donovan and Quantico, wrote a personal essay for People saying Zeffirelli "groomed" him and tried to perform oral sex on him. Schaech, then 22 and now 48, said he had never recovered from the trauma and had developed addictions to drugs, alcohol because of it. Zeffirelli, 94, was nominated for an Oscar for his 1968 film Romeo and Juliet. In a statement Thursday, his son Pippo said Schaech's essay contained "untrue claims of abuse" which were motivated by revenge for being dubbed out of the movie, which was based on a classic tale by Giovanni Verga. At the time, he said, the actor suffered from "a throat obstruction that made it hard for him to speak". Pippo Zeffirelli also said he had been "casually" in touuch with Schaech over the last few years "without revealing a trace of his psychological malaise". He said he was "stunned" that the actor had waited so long to make his claims and had made them when his frail and ailing father "can no longer defend himself". Schaech, he said, was seeking the fame that had eluded him in his career to sate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Una “grosse koalition” con la ’ndrangheta

Una “grosse koalition”
con la ’ndrangheta

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33