Rome

Final OK to 'sex pest' judge's dismissal (2)

Bellomo accused of harassing female students

Final OK to 'sex pest' judge's dismissal (2)

Rome, January 12 - The self-regulatory body for Italian administrative magistrates, the council of president of administrative justice, on Friday gave the final OK to the dismissal of alleged sex pest Francesco Bellomo from the Council of State. The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court. Bellomo has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex at a prestigious law school for would-be judges and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Una “grosse koalition” con la ’ndrangheta

Una “grosse koalition”
con la ’ndrangheta

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33