Final OK to 'sex pest' judge's dismissal (2)

Rome, January 12 - The self-regulatory body for Italian administrative magistrates, the council of president of administrative justice, on Friday gave the final OK to the dismissal of alleged sex pest Francesco Bellomo from the Council of State. The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court. Bellomo has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex at a prestigious law school for would-be judges and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. Investigations into the case are underway in Bari and Piacenza.