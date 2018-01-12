Violence against women claimed 113 lives in 2017 - NGO

Rome, January 12 - The SOS Stalking association said Friday that violence against women claimed 113 lives in 2017. It added that, in two of the cases, the victims of the femicides were pregnant and their unborn children, who had been in the womb five and six months, died with the women. In almost all of the cases the women were killed by husbands, partners or ex partners. The association added that the "encouraging" thing was that the number of femicides was down from 115 in 2016, 120 in 2015, 117 in 2014 and 138 in 2013. It said that it estimated that 3,466,000 woman in Italy had been victims of stalking but only 78% had reported this, largely due to lack of confidence in the response of the authorities.