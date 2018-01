Leonardo lands European maritime security contact

Milan, January 12 - A consortium led by Italian defence and aerospace giant Leonardo has landed 'OCEAN2020', an major European tender competition for maritime security via the integration of pilot-free platforms in surveillance and interception missions, sources said Friday. The OCEAN2020 team features the participation of 15 countries with 42 different partners, including the defence ministries of Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Lithuania, and the support of the defence ministries of Sweden, France, Britain, Estonia and the Netherlands.