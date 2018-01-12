Turin city auditors quit, citing 'pressure' (3)

Turin, January 12 - The board of auditors of the city of Turin resigned on Friday. The resignation letter referred to "difficulty in the exchange of communication and obstacles". "The lack of cooperation and the pressures received were sources of operative unease and misunderstandings," the letter said. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), rejected the assertion that her administration had failed to cooperate. "We are surprised by the statements of the auditors," Appendino said. "The executive and the body I represent have always offered maximum cooperation. "We take note of the resignations".