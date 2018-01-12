Turin city auditors quit, citing 'pressure' (3)

Turin
12/01/2018
Turin, January 12 - The board of auditors of the city of Turin resigned on Friday. The resignation letter referred to "difficulty in the exchange of communication and obstacles". "The lack of cooperation and the pressures received were sources of operative unease and misunderstandings," the letter said. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), rejected the assertion that her administration had failed to cooperate. "We are surprised by the statements of the auditors," Appendino said. "The executive and the body I represent have always offered maximum cooperation. "We take note of the resignations".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale
di Nuccio Anselmo
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online