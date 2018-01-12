Grillo remains in M5S as 'guarantor, resource' – Di Maio (

Turin

'Movement doesn't change' says premier candidate

Turin, January 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that founder Beppe Grillo would remain in the group as a "great strength and resource" ahead of a March 4 general election. The M5S's candidate for premier said: "Some hope that Beppe Grillo will step aside but the movement doesn't change - Grillo is a great strength and resource, the greatest we have. "He will be with us during this electoral campaign and also afterwards and he remains the guarantor of the movement, including in the new Statute which you can read", Di Maio said after speculation that Grillo might step aside. "The movement is always that of Beppe and Gianroberto, even if Gianroberto is no longer with us", he said, referring to the movement's co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio, who died in April 2016.

