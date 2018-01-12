Turin

Turin city auditors quit, citing 'pressure' (2)

Resignation letter also complains of 'lack of cooperation'

Turin, January 12 - The board of auditors of the city of Turin has resigned, sources said on Friday. The resignation letter referred to "difficulty in the exchange of communication and obstacles". "The lack of cooperation and the pressures received were sources of operative unease and misunderstandings," the letter said. The northern city is governed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration of Mayor Chiara Appendino.

