Italian industrial production flat in November (2)

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - ISTAT said Friday that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index was flat in November with respect to October, but added that the calendar-adjusted figure was 2.2% higher than for the same month in 2016. The national statistics agency said the year-on-year rise was driven by increases in consumer goods (3%), instrument goods (2.8%) and intermediate goods (2.1%).
