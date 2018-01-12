Verona

'Was a joke' - minors accused of burning homeless man (2)

Pair reportedly said they didn't mean to kill man

Verona, January 11 - Two minors accused of lighting the fire which killed a homeless man in his car near Verona last month have reportedly said the fatality was caused by a prank that went wrong. The man's charred body was found inside the car on December 17 at Santa Maria di Zevio. The minors, who are accused of homicide, are aged 13 and 17. Local residents said the pair frequently pestered the homeless man, throwing firecrackers at him. "It was a joke, we didn't do it on purpose," Il Corriere del Veneto quoted the minors as saying.

