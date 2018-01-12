'Was a joke' - minors accused of burning homeless man (2)

Verona
12/01/2018
Verona, January 11 - Two minors accused of lighting the fire which killed a homeless man in his car near Verona last month have reportedly said the fatality was caused by a prank that went wrong. The man's charred body was found inside the car on December 17 at Santa Maria di Zevio. The minors, who are accused of homicide, are aged 13 and 17. Local residents said the pair frequently pestered the homeless man, throwing firecrackers at him. "It was a joke, we didn't do it on purpose," Il Corriere del Veneto quoted the minors as saying.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale
di Nuccio Anselmo
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online