LeU deal would be positive despite animosity - Renzi (3)

Rome, January 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that it would be a good thing if a pact could be reached with the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party for March's regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy, despite the animosity it has towards the ex-premier. The new LeU party led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has ruled out forming a pact with the PD for the general election, which will be held on March 4, the same day as the Lazio and Lombardy contests. The LeU features many former PD members who left the party due to hostility to Renzi, such as ex-premier Massimo D'Alema. The LeU's regional assemblies are set to decide on pacts in Lazio and Lombardy Friday, with a deal to support incumbent Governor Nicola Zingaretti in Lazio seen more likely than backing for the Lombardy PD candidate Giorgio Gori, who is perceived as close to Renzi. "There is no agreement at the national level," Renzi told Radio Anch'io. "Lombardy and Lazio are two regional elections. If there's an alliance, it'll be positive. "But I'm not able to decide, influence or assess a party that notoriously does not like me. "If you want a forecast about D'Alema's party, you've chosen the wrong commentator".