Rome metro lines shut, traffic chaos due to strike

Rome
12/01/2018
Rome, January 12 - The A and B lines of the Rome metro were closed on Friday due to a strike by public transport workers. The C line was running, but bus services were also badly affected by the action, which caused traffic chaos in parts of the centre of the capital.
