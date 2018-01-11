Guido Reni and Pablo Echaurren star in new shows

Rome, January 11 - Several important exhibitions open or are already running in Italy this weekend, ranging from the Pre-Columbian civilisations to Guido Reni and Pablo Echaurren. Don't miss the exhibition Capucci Dionisiaco. Disegni per il teatro at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence, featuring 72 designs for male costumes produced by fashion designer Roberto Capucci from the 1990s onwards. The Aztec, Maya and Inca civilisations are at the centre of the exhibition 'Il Mondo che non c'era. L'arte precolombiana nella Collezione Ligabue' opening on January 12 at Palazzo Loredan in Venice. In total 150 works reconstruct South America and Mesoamerica before the arrival of Christopher Columbus and the Conquistadores, describing the revolutionary scope of the meeting between the Old and the New worlds. On January 13 the exhibition devoted to Guido Reni and his 1611 masterpiece 'Massacre of the Innocents' opens at the regional archaeological museum in Aosta. The show also includes a Madonna's Head attributed to Raffaello from the Gallerie Estensi in Modena. This weekend is the last opportunity to see 'Soft Wall' by Pablo Echaurren in Catania's Palazzo Platamone, a presentation of 150 works created by the Roman artist from the 1980s onwards, when metropolitan graffiti came to the fore following the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is also the last call for the exhibition 'A Life: Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Beat Generation, ribellione, poesia' in Brescia, centred on the American poet, painter, publisher and cultural agitator of Brescian origins. The show sheds light on the years of the Beat generation and its influence in Italy, with documents, books, printed material, photographs and video recordings reconstructing its atmosphere. photo: Guido Reni's 'Beatrice Cenci'