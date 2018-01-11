Rome

Grand coalition if left accepts programme - Berlusconi (3)

'Possible, but I don't think so' says ex-PM

Grand coalition if left accepts programme - Berlusconi (3)

Rome, January 11 - A grand coalition government is possible after the March 4 general election if the centre left "accepts our programme", ex-premier and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday. He said this was "possible, but I don't think so." He said the centre left would have to "totally" accept the centre right's programme. Berlusconi was answering a question on the likely stalemate after the March 4 vote. If this happens, as most polls show now, the three-time ex-premier said a German-style grand coalition could be tried as it was after the inconclusive result in 2013.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

Travolta da auto, muore in ospedale

di Nuccio Anselmo

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33