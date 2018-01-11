Berlusconi hails Deneuve's letter (2)

Rome, January 11 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday hailed Catherine Deneuve's letter appealing to let men still hit on women amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment storm. "Catherine Deneuve said sacrosanct things," said the media magnate-turned-politician. "It's natural that women should be happy that a man should court them, women are always courting me," quipped the 81-year-old three-time ex-premier. "It seems natural to me, it isn't offensive to court someone as long as it is elegantly done".