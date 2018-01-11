Lose Angeles

Lollobrigida to claim star on Walk of Fame

Italy screen icon to unveil it on Feb 1

Lollobrigida to claim star on Walk of Fame

Lose Angeles, January 11 - Italian screen icon Gina Lollobrigida will unveil her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on February 1, when she will receive the Filming on Italy Award, sources said Thursday. News of the Walk of Fame star came on her 90th birthday on July 4. Lollobrigida, better known to Italians as 'La Lollo', long vied with fellow Italian bombshell Sophia Loren and French sex kitten Brigitte Bardot for the title of the world's sexiest woman. In 1955 she starred in a film called La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo (The World's Most Beautiful Woman), which became her signature movie. The daughter of a furniture manufacturer from a mountain village outside Rome, she has made over 60 films including some during the 1990s. Since retiring from cinema Lollobrigida has tried her hand as a photographer, sculptor, photojournalist and a fashion and cosmetics executive. The diva was divorced in 1971 after a 22-year marriage to a Yugoslav doctor, by whom she had a son.

