EU eyeing Alitalia bridge loan (2)

Rome
11/01/2018
Rome, January 11 - The European Commission is eyeing a 600 million bridge loan the Italian government gave Alitalia in April 2017, later boosted by 300 million more, after complaints from major rivals that it broke market regulations against state aid, sources told ANSA Thursday. Brussels is reportedly in contact with Italian authorities over the loan, the sources said. The EC is awaiting notification from the Italian government so it can start assessing the case, they said.
