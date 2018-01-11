Cambridge to set up Regeni scholarship (3)

Cambridge

To honour Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo

Cambridge, January 11 - Cambridge University is to set up a scholarship in the name of Giulio Regeni, the Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo while doing research for the British university early in 2016, university press office spokesman Angel Gurria told ANSA Thursday. Gurria said the university was working on the initiative to honour the PhD student who was doing research on Egyptian streetseller trade unions when he was abducted. The university had no comment Thursday on Wednesday's search of the home and office of Dr Maha Abdelrahman, Regeni's former supervisor. An ANSA reporter was told only the press office was authorised to speak on the matter, and invited to leave the Alison Richard Building, where Abdelrahman's Department for Politics and International Studies is located. The university has been criticised in Italy for allegedly being tight-lipped on the case. Regeni was abducted on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His tortured body was found on the road to Alexandria on February 3. Egyptian security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opponents, have said they had no part in the death of the Friuli-born researcher, whose work on trade unions was politically sensitive. In the search of Dr Abdelrahman's home and office, Rome prosecutors seized a PC, pen drive, hard disk and cellphone. Dr Abdelrahman reportedly told the prosecutors Tuesday Regeni had freely chosen his PhD subject.

