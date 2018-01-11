Gay man says 'bullied' by hospital doctor

Naples
11/01/2018
Naples, January 11 - A gay man told ANSA Thursday he had been bullied by a doctor in a Naples hospital. The man said that when he told the doctor that a cyst on his bottom was close to his testicles, the doctor replied "you don't need them anyway, it doesn't matter if you lose one". The man, who did not want to be named, said "I'm 37 years old and can take it. "Just imagine if it had happened to a young lad". Gay group Arcigay, to whom the man reported the incident, said it was considering legal action against the doctor.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
di Salvatore De Maria
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online