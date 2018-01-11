Gay man says 'bullied' by hospital doctor

Naples, January 11 - A gay man told ANSA Thursday he had been bullied by a doctor in a Naples hospital. The man said that when he told the doctor that a cyst on his bottom was close to his testicles, the doctor replied "you don't need them anyway, it doesn't matter if you lose one". The man, who did not want to be named, said "I'm 37 years old and can take it. "Just imagine if it had happened to a young lad". Gay group Arcigay, to whom the man reported the incident, said it was considering legal action against the doctor.