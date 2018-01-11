Naples

Gay man says 'bullied' by hospital doctor

In Naples

Gay man says 'bullied' by hospital doctor

Naples, January 11 - A gay man told ANSA Thursday he had been bullied by a doctor in a Naples hospital. The man said that when he told the doctor that a cyst on his bottom was close to his testicles, the doctor replied "you don't need them anyway, it doesn't matter if you lose one". The man, who did not want to be named, said "I'm 37 years old and can take it. "Just imagine if it had happened to a young lad". Gay group Arcigay, to whom the man reported the incident, said it was considering legal action against the doctor.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33