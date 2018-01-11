Abortions fall in Italy (2)

Rome, January 11 - The number of abortions in Italy is falling, the health ministry said Thursday. In 2016, confirming three-year trend, it said, the number fell below 60,000 for the first time. The abortion rate among underage girls was down too, the ministry said. A third of abortions are performed on foreign women, the report said. Conscientious objection by doctors was still widespread in Italy, it said. The highest rates of objection were found in Campania, the region around Naples, and the northern province of Bolzano.