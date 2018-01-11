1.4-billion-euro 'all-inclusive' tax fraud ring busted

Brescia
11/01/2018
Brescia, January 11 - A probe by investigators in the northern city of Brescia has busted a ring allegedly created by an accountancy firm that offered 'all-inclusive' tax fraud packages. The probe uncovered alleged tax fraud amounting to almost 1.4 billion euros. The all-inclusive packages allegedly featured the use of offshore firms and invoices for operations that never took place to hide money. Eight people were arrested and taken to jail in relation to the probe and 86 are under investigation.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
di Salvatore De Maria
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online