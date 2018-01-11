Brescia

1.4-billion-euro 'all-inclusive' tax fraud ring busted

86 people under investigation, eight in jail

Brescia, January 11 - A probe by investigators in the northern city of Brescia has busted a ring allegedly created by an accountancy firm that offered 'all-inclusive' tax fraud packages. The probe uncovered alleged tax fraud amounting to almost 1.4 billion euros. The all-inclusive packages allegedly featured the use of offshore firms and invoices for operations that never took place to hide money. Eight people were arrested and taken to jail in relation to the probe and 86 are under investigation.

