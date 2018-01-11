Abortions fall in Italy

Rome
11/01/2018
Rome, January 11 - The number of abortions in Italy is falling, the health ministry said Thursday. In 2016, confirming three-year trend, it said, the number fell below 60,000 for the first time. The abortion rate among underage girls was down too, the ministry said. A third of abortions are performed on foreign women, the report said.
