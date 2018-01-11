Vatican City

2nd entrance to Vatican Museums planned

'Inconceivable that some people can't get in' says chief Jatta

2nd entrance to Vatican Museums planned

Vatican City, January 11 - The Vatican Museums are planning to build a second entrance to ease queues for the world-famous site of the Sistine Chapel and countless other wonders, museums chief Barbara Jatta told Vatican News Thursday. "It is inconceivable that people can't get in," she said. In high seasons lines outside the museums stretch back around the Vatican walls and some people give up if they turn up too late, or not late enough.

