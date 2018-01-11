Pope to meet victims of Pinochet in Chile

Vatican City, January 11 - Pope Francis will meet two victims of General Pinochet's regime when he visits Chile next week, Vatican Spoeksman Greg Burke said Thursday. He said the pair would hand the pontiff a letter. Burke did not say who the victims were. Francis is also visiting Peru, while he will issue a "significant" message while flying over his native Argentina, Burke said. The main topics on the papal trip will be the plight of indigenous peoples, sex abuse, politics and corruption, Burke said. Burke said it was "not impossible" that the pope would meet victims of clerical sex abuse in Chile. In Chile he is expected to face protests over a bishop accused of protecting a predator priest.