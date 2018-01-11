Serrachiani in mayor etiquette guide row (2)

Trieste, January 10 - Friuli Governor Debora Serrachiani has sent the region's mayors an etiquette guide, sparking a row in the northeastern Italian region. The booklet, Serracchiani said, is a practical guide to the ins-and-outs of "ceremony, protocol and institutional behaviour" but also goes so far as to give advice on how to use cutlery and personal hygiene. Called the "ABC of Behaving Well," the guide spurred criticism from mayors who said they did not need to be told how to behave. Pierluigi Molinaro, the centre-right first citizen of a small town near Udine, said it was "an insult". In reply, the centre-left Democratic Party governor said the guide was a response to questions on proper procedure and processes from many mayors over the years. Serracahiani also said "those who are properly brought up won't need it".