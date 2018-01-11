Macron pays tribute to Italian work on migrants (2)

Rome, January 11 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday paid tribute to Italy's efforts to address the Mediterranean migrant crisis after meeting Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Rome. "Italy did an excellent job in 2017, which we pay homage to, to reduce the destabilization caused by the migratory phenomenon," Macron told a news conference. "It has all my respect for the work done". Italy's reached a deal with Libya for its navy to support the Libyan coast guard to combat human traffickers. The flow of asylum seekers embarking from Libya trying to reach Europe has fallen significantly since.