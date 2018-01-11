Abruzzo OKs arrival of Rome trash (2)

Pescara

Pescara, January 11 - The executive of the Abruzzo regional government on Thursday approved a resolution to take rubbish from Rome to help ease the trash emergency in the capital. The region, which neighbours Lazio, the region around Rome, had agreed to take a maximum of 39,000 tonnes of trash from Rome over 90 days. The rubbish will go to three different facilities, at Chieti, Sulmona and Aielli.

