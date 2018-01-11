ANCI says temp-to-permanent hires to start with 20,000

Rome, January 11 - The association of Italian municipalities ANCI said Thursday Italy's towns and cities were set to start hiring temp staff on new permanent contracts, starting with 20,000 temps. "Starting on January 1 2018 and for the next three-year period it will be possible to proceed to the stabilisation of staff in local agencies who had been hired on flexible contracts," ANCI said, referring to a reform by Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. ANCI estimated at "around 20,000 the units of staff involved". The programme covers the whole public sector but will focus on local jobs, it said. It said it had drawn up a guide to "assist the municipal councils". photo: Madia