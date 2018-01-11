Rome

ANCI says temp-to-permanent hires to start with 20,000

Most in local municipal agencies

ANCI says temp-to-permanent hires to start with 20,000

Rome, January 11 - The association of Italian municipalities ANCI said Thursday Italy's towns and cities were set to start hiring temp staff on new permanent contracts, starting with 20,000 temps. "Starting on January 1 2018 and for the next three-year period it will be possible to proceed to the stabilisation of staff in local agencies who had been hired on flexible contracts," ANCI said, referring to a reform by Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. ANCI estimated at "around 20,000 the units of staff involved". The programme covers the whole public sector but will focus on local jobs, it said. It said it had drawn up a guide to "assist the municipal councils". photo: Madia

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33