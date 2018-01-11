Italy relations complementary to Germany-France-Macron (2)

Rome
11/01/2018
Rome, January 11 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the new 'Quirinal Treaty' on Italian-French relations will further strengthen ties after meeting Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Rome. "There is a structural Franco-German relationship and it is at the origin of Europe," Macron told a press conference. "When France and Germany are unable to agree, Europe cannot move forward. "But that relationship is not exclusive. The tie with Italy has another history - cultural ties, a special, specific relationship. "And it is not in competition, nor inferior, but perfectly complementary to the Franco-German relationship. "The relationship is strong at all levels and we wanted to give it a new form with the Quirinal Treaty".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
di Salvatore De Maria
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online