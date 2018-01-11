Italy relations complementary to Germany-France-Macron (2)

Rome, January 11 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the new 'Quirinal Treaty' on Italian-French relations will further strengthen ties after meeting Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Rome. "There is a structural Franco-German relationship and it is at the origin of Europe," Macron told a press conference. "When France and Germany are unable to agree, Europe cannot move forward. "But that relationship is not exclusive. The tie with Italy has another history - cultural ties, a special, specific relationship. "And it is not in competition, nor inferior, but perfectly complementary to the Franco-German relationship. "The relationship is strong at all levels and we wanted to give it a new form with the Quirinal Treaty".