Rome

Relations with France stronger with Treaty-Gentiloni

'Ambitious, stable framework for future' says premier

Relations with France stronger with Treaty-Gentiloni

Rome, January 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said relations with France will be stronger thanks to a new treaty Rome and Paris are working on after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. "I think it is very important that we have decided to give a more stable, more ambitious framework to the historic relations between Italy and France," Gentiloni told a news conference.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime

di Sebastiano Caspanello

70enne travolto e ucciso

70enne travolto e ucciso

di Salvatore De Maria

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

Op. Stige, si costituisce ricercato

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Op. Stige, ecco tutti i nomi delle persone coinvolte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33