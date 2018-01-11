Relations with France stronger with Treaty-Gentiloni

Rome
11/01/2018
Rome, January 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said relations with France will be stronger thanks to a new treaty Rome and Paris are working on after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. "I think it is very important that we have decided to give a more stable, more ambitious framework to the historic relations between Italy and France," Gentiloni told a news conference.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Messina, l’influenza provoca due vittime
di Sebastiano Caspanello
di Salvatore De Maria
La ’ndrangheta faceva affari in mezza Europa
di Giuseppe Lo Re
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online