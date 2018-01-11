Central Italy Earth crust 'vibrating since Aug 2016'

Rome, January 11 - A vibration has been shaking the earth's crust of central Italy since a deadly quake in August 2016 and the 3.4-magnitude quake registered in the Lazio town of Amatrice early on Thursday is linked to this mechanism, Carlo Doglioni, president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) told ANSA. "This sort of vibration will continue and is due to the gradual adaption of the volume of the crust", he said. The 3.4-magnitude quake reported on Thursday is compatible with the evolution of aftershocks registered since the deadly quake of August 24, 2016, in central Italy, Doglioni explained. "Similar earthquakes have been reported in the past few weeks and there is no specific alarm: we know that there have been about 20-30 tremors a day in the area, many of a magnitude below 2.0, and that they are all connected to the same mechanism", said the president of INGV. A magnitude-6 quake in August 2016 claimed around 300 lives, the majority in Amatrice, and caused massive damage.