Macron visits Domus Aurea with Gentiloni before talks

Italian PM, French president discuss new treaty on relations

Rme, January 11 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met at Rome's Palazzo Chigi for talks after visiting Emperor Nero's famed Domus Aurea (Golden House) in the city center, together with Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. During the visit, Macron told reporters that he liked Rome "very much". Macron is in Rome for talks on a "Quirinal Treaty" aimed at boosting bilateral relations. A six-member panel has been tasked with drafting the treaty aimed at ensuring that the two countries work together "in a systematic way", according to Italian sources The treaty will also reportedly have a strong European orientation to contribute to the renewal of the European Union.

